(WJW) – McDonald’s is adding two new sauces to its lineup.

Starting October 9 for a limited time, fans will have some new flavors to choose.

Here’s what’s new:

• McDonald’s Sweet & Spicy Jam Sauce: “A jammy red pepper sauce with a tongue- numbing Szechuan peppercorn kick and extra heat from cayenne pepper; finished with apple cider vinegar,” the press release states. They recommend the Sweet & Spicy Jam with: Sausage McMuffin® with Egg, Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit, Hash Browns, Chicken McNuggets®, McCrispy™, World Famous Fries®.

According to McDonald’s, it’s the first-ever breakfast-inspired dipping sauce to hit US restaurants.

• McDonald’s Mambo Sauce: “A tomato-based, sweet, spicy and vinegary sauce; inspired by the regional Washington, D.C. area sauce staple,” they describe. They recommend trying it on your next: Quarter Pounder® with Cheese, Hash Browns, Chicken McNuggets®, McCrispy™, World Famous Fries®.

“We get inspiration for the food our fans love by exploring the incredible tastes and flavors found in communities across the country,” said Tariq Hassan, Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer at McDonald’s USA. “Sweet & Spicy Jam and Mambo Sauce live at the intersection of flavor and culture – pulling from decades of rich food history and tradition in local restaurants and home kitchens, and bringing the delicious spice, sweetness and kick of heat we know today’s customers are craving.”

The new sauces are available at participating locations nationwide for a limited time, while supplies last.