McDonald’s has new line of Disney World Happy Meal toys

(WJW) — McDonald’s is offering a new line of Happy Meal toys — Disney style.

According to the Disney Parks Blog, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway toys will be available through Dec. 14 while supplies last.

The collection includes Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, Pluto, Donald and Daisy “experiencing some of the iconic attractions from across Walt Disney World Resort.”

The blog says the toys connect together to form a 10-car train. Each toy also has a function that makes the character move as it rolls.

