Mayors push back on remote work income tax change proposal

WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Cities across Ohio are bracing for a shift in revenue and the potential loss of millions of dollars that could impact city services.

“This is a hot stove…a lot of people are going to get burned in this deal,” said Warrensville Heights Mayor Brad Sellers.

A proposal at the state level could change the city employees pay taxes to if they are working remotely. An employee would pay income tax to the city they are working at from home, instead of the city where their company office is located.

Sellers who opposes the proposal said Warrensville Heights could lose as much as 22 percent of its revenue.

“I’ve got a $20 million budget, take 20 percent, $4 million that’s where you are, that’s real money that provides real things to real people whether you live here or work here,” he said.

The bipartisan coalition of mayors from the Ohio Mayors Alliance is also hearing complaints about this possible change according to Executive Director Keary McCarthy.

“What we’ve seen and heard from cities all across the state is that they are very concerned about how remote working will impact municipal income tax revenue going forward,” said McCarthy.

Some communities that are largely residential could make a financial gain. Chagrin Falls Mayor Bill Tomko said in an email he didn’t think a potential change in how revenue was collected would be significant.

“…Gains from people working at home will largely offset losses from people not living in Chagrin but working in Chagrin and during the pandemic working from their home,” he said.

Ohio House Bill 157 would allow those who work from home to get a rebate on income taxes paid.

Independence Mayor Gregory Kurtz in a statement said lawmakers are “rushing” to pass the bill.

“I urge lawmakers to consider the tens of millions of dollars some cities could lose in revenue and the staggering impact the shortfall would have on supporting public safety forces, road work, and other important services,” said Kurtz.

Fox 8 previously reported the city of Cleveland collected $410 million in 2020 income tax revenue, 85 percent of that was from commuters living outside of Cleveland.

“I’m just a little suburb,” said Sellers. “What do you think Cleveland, Columbus and Cincinnati got to look like, Toledo and Youngstown? They’ll get hammered, hammered.”

Spokespersons for the city of Cleveland and Akron did not respond to requests for comment.