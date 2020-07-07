Mayor to address violence in Cleveland

Editor’s Note: The video above is from a deadly shooting that happened Sunday night.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Mayor Frank Jackson is holding a briefing Tuesday to address recent violent crime in Cleveland.

Over the holiday weekend, 21 people were shot and four people were killed.

“There is no excuse for this violent activity and police are actively pursuing the perpetrators. We remind citizens to do their part. If you see something, say something,” Mayor Jackson, Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams, and Public Safety Karrie Howard said in a joint statement.

Weekend Violence

July 4

8 p.m.: A male arrived at the Cleveland Clinic with a gunshot wound to his arm. He was reportedly shot on East 148th Street.

9:30 p.m.: An 8-year-old girl was shot in the arm while traveling in the back seat of a car at East 139th Street and Harvard Road.

9:40 p.m.: Two were shot and another killed at a July 4 party in the 3800 block of West 152nd St. Police say a suspect is in custody.

11 p.m.: A male was shot in the neck at Nelson Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

July 5

1 a.m.: A 37-year-old man was shot in the knee at West 130th Street and Bellaire Road.

1 a.m.: A 29-year-old arrived at Lutheran Hospital, a 29-year-old man with gunshot wounds to the foot and shoulder.

2 a.m.: A 24-year-old was shot in the leg at West 65th and Denison Avenue.

2 a.m.: Police say that a 23-year-old arrived MetroHealth Hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest.

3 a.m.: Two victims were shot at the 12000 block of Brookpark Road. A 30-year-old man was shot in the back and a 29-year-old man was shot in the thigh.

3 a.m.: A male victim was transferred to University Hospitals after he was discovered at the corner of East 116th Street and Kinsman Road with a bullet wound in his thigh.

3 a.m.: A 50-year-old was pronounced dead at University Hospitals from multiple gunshot wounds. The man was transported to the hospital from the corner of East 106th Street and Shaker Boulevard by EMS.

4 a.m.: A 54-year-old was shot in the hip last night at the 41000 block of East 139th Street. He was treated at Marymount Hospital.

5 a.m.: Three people were shot on East 147th Street. A 17-year-old girl was shot in the chest, an 18-year-old woman was shot in the leg, and a 22-year-old woman was shot in the chest and leg.

5 a.m.: Three people were shot at Fullerton and Fleet, including a 15-year-old, a 17-year-old, and a 26-year-old.

11:55 p.m.: Two victims found shot inside gas station at St. Clair and E. 123rd. St. One died at the scene.

If you have any information that can help police, call (216)25-CRIME.

Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8