Mayor proposes allowing alcohol sales, pop-ups at West Side Market

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb released a plan for the city’s historic West Side Market on Friday.

The market, which opened in 1912, has faced an exodus of vendors in recent years following calls for improvements.

The new mayor will introduce the legislation to city council on Monday. If passed, the plan would stop an increase in vendor rents by more than 30%.

“Vacancies at the West Side Market is currently at 32%, the proposed changes seek to close the gap and set the stage for growth at the West Side Market with fairer and flexible lease agreements for all. The proposed legislation opens the door to new opportunities for growth, providing security to our existing vendors and flexibility to attract seasonal vendors to the market,” Bibb said in a statement.

Other changes include:

Hold rent rates at their 2020 levels for 2022 and cap annual rent increases to no more than a 3% increase in future years.

Allow the city to enter leases for up to three years with one, three-year option to renew. Currently, the city is not permitted to enter leases for longer than one year at a time, which prevents some businesses from securing financing and is a disincentive for those who may want to invest in their space.

Permit short-term leases, which would allow the West Side Market to consider daily pop-up events, seasonal vendors, and food trucks;

Charge prepared food vendors the same rate as traditional (butcher, meat, vegetable) vendors. Currently, prepared food vendors pay a 60% premium on space compared to traditional vendors.

Repeal the city of Cleveland ordinance that prohibits alcohol sales at West Side Market stands.