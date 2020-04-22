Mayor: Magnitude 3.8 earthquake hits Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, California (WJW) — A magnitude 3.8 earthquake hit the Los Angeles area early Wednesday, the city’s mayor said on Twitter.

A 3.8 earthquake shook the L.A. area tonight shortly after midnight. Our @LAFD has activated to conduct its routine survey of the city to assess for any damages. City teams will continue to monitor. — MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) April 22, 2020

Mayor Eric Garcetti said the Los Angeles Fire Department was “conducting its routine survey of the city to asses for any damages.”

According to the Los Angeles Times, the earthquake hit less than a mile from View Park-Windsor Hills just outside of Inglewood.

Earthquake: 3.8 quake registered in Los Angeles https://t.co/7d8kuYpJhZ — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) April 22, 2020

This was the second quake with a magnitude 3.0 or greater in the past 10 days, the paper reported.

Many people took to Twitter to share their experience with the earthquake.

So a 3.8 #earthquake near Los Angeles…during quarantine bc of a pandemic. Mother Nature said 2020 is the year — Michael David (@micaelojackson) April 22, 2020

That did not feel like a 3.8 #earthquake #LosAngeles — Rahul Nambiar (@NambyRahul) April 22, 2020

