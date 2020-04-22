Mayor: Magnitude 3.8 earthquake hits Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, California (WJW) — A magnitude 3.8 earthquake hit the Los Angeles area early Wednesday, the city’s mayor said on Twitter.
Mayor Eric Garcetti said the Los Angeles Fire Department was “conducting its routine survey of the city to asses for any damages.”
According to the Los Angeles Times, the earthquake hit less than a mile from View Park-Windsor Hills just outside of Inglewood.
This was the second quake with a magnitude 3.0 or greater in the past 10 days, the paper reported.
Many people took to Twitter to share their experience with the earthquake.
