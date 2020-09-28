Mayor Jackson to discuss city preparedness for presidential debate in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland has the honor of hosting the first presidential debate of 2020.

The debate will be held Tuesday, September 29 at Case Western Reserve University.

Mayor Frank Jackson will hold a press conference Monday afternoon about the city’s preparedness for the event.

He will be joined by the city’s Public Safety Director, Police Chief Calvin Williams, and the FBI, Secret Service, and Ohio National Guard.

FOX8.com will stream the 1 p.m. press conference live.

The City asked Governor Mike DeWine for National Guard assistance for the debate.

A parking ban near the campus went into effect today.

Road closures have been in place for a week.

The debate will be 90 minutes and will not have any commercial breaks.

FOX News Sunday anchor Chris Wallace will moderate.

FOX 8 and FOX8.com will carry the debate live. It starts at 9 p.m. Tuesday

Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8