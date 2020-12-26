FBI leading RV explosion investigation, authorities believe it was intentional

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (NewsNation Now) — Nashville’s mayor said the initial evidence of a Christmas morning blast in the city’s downtown was “a deliberate bomb.”

“This morning’s attack was intended to cause fear,” Nashville Mayor John Cooper said during a Friday evening briefing.

Two law enforcement officials tell The Associated Press that authorities have found human remains in the vicinity of the blast.

It is unclear how the remains are related to the Friday explosion or whether they might belong to the person believed to be responsible or a victim.

The officials could not discuss an ongoing investigation publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

“We have found tissue that we believe could be remains,” John Drake, Chief of Police Metro Nashville Police Department said in a Friday evening briefing, but wasn’t able to confirm if a body was found.

At the center of the investigation is an RV that was parked downtown at 1:22 a.m. (CST). Officers were called to the scene later in the morning to a call of shots fired.

Courtesy: Metro Nashville PD via Twitter

“Officers encountered an RV that had a recording saying that a potential bomb would detonate within 15 minutes. Upon hearing that, officers decided to evacuate the buildings nearby,” Drake said. “Shortly after that the RV exploded.”

The department’s Hazardous Devices Unit was called to check the RV, but the vehicle exploded outside an AT&T transmission building, knocking out cellphone and internet connections to customers throughout the area, 911 services and caused issues to air traffic controllers at Nashville’s airport.

Drake said there weren’t any known threats to the city. He called it a “total surprise.”

At least three people suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to local hospitals, the Nashville Fire Department said. Mayor Cooper said all three are in stable condition.

The Metro Nashville Office of Emergency Management told NewsNation affiliate WKRN-TV that a parked RV exploded and caused damage to several buildings.

“Forty-one businesses materially damaged by this blast,” Cooper said. “There will be others.”

Courtesy: NASHVILLE FIRE DEPARTMENT via REUTERS

Courtesy: NASHVILLE FIRE DEPARTMENT via REUTERS

The Federal Aviation Administration temporarily halted flights out of Nashville International Airport due to telecommunications issues associated with the explosion.

Officials with the OEM first reported foul play was not suspected. Later, Don Aaron, Public Affairs Manager with the Metro Police Department said the “explosion was an intentional act.”

Explosive detection dogs are conducting sweeps of the area for any other devices. Aaron said they have no indication of a second device, they are sweeping the area out of an abundance of caution.

“Right now, it’s a public safety concern, to make sure everybody is accounted for and to make sure the spread of the fire doesn’t go any further,” Michael Knight, a spokesman for the ATF in Nashville, told The Associated Press.

Black smoke and flames were seen early Friday billowing from the area, which is packed with bars, restaurants and other retail establishments and is known as the heart of downtown Nashville’s tourist scene.

Buildings shook in the immediate area and beyond after a loud boom was heard.

“Given 2020 we’re not sure how we would wake up on Christmas Day, but yeah this is not the way we thought we would wake up,” said Sunny Fleming, who awoke to the blast. “We felt and heard it at the house.”

Buck McCoy, who lives near the area, posted videos on Facebook that show water pouring down the ceiling of his home. Alarms blare in the background and cries of people in great distress ring in the background. A fire is visible in the street outside. McCoy said the windows of his home were entirely blown out.

“All my windows, every single one of them got blown into the next room. If I had been standing there it would have been horrible,” he said.

“It felt like a bomb. It was that big,” he told The Associated Press.

“There were about four cars on fire. I don’t know if it was so hot they just caught on fire, and the trees were all blown apart,” he said.

Debris is scattered near the scene of an explosion in downtown Nashville, Tenn., Friday, Dec. 25, 2020. Buildings shook in the immediate area and beyond after a loud boom was heard early Christmas morning. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Emergency personnel work at the scene of an explosion in downtown Nashville, Tenn., Friday, Dec. 25, 2020. Buildings shook in the immediate area and beyond after a loud boom was heard early Christmas morning.(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

A K-9 team works in the area of an explosion in downtown Nashville, Tenn., Friday, Dec. 25, 2020. Buildings shook in the immediate area and beyond after a loud boom was heard early Christmas morning.(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Windows are blown out in a building near the scene of an explosion in downtown Nashville, Tenn., Friday, Dec. 25, 2020. Buildings shook in the immediate area and beyond after a loud boom was heard early Christmas morning.(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

A K-9 team works in the area of an explosion in downtown Nashville, Tenn., Friday, Dec. 25, 2020. Buildings shook in the immediate area and beyond after a loud boom was heard early Christmas morning.(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Windows are blown out and a broken water pipe sprays in a building near the scene of an explosion in downtown Nashville, Tenn., Friday, Dec. 25, 2020. Buildings shook in the immediate area and beyond after a loud boom was heard early Christmas morning.(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Windows are blown out in a building near the scene of an explosion in downtown Nashville, Tenn., Friday, Dec. 25, 2020. Buildings shook in the immediate area and beyond after a loud boom was heard early Christmas morning.(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

A K-9 team works in the area of an explosion in downtown Nashville, Tenn., Friday, Dec. 25, 2020. Buildings shook in the immediate area and beyond after a loud boom was heard early Christmas morning.(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Windows are blown out and a broken water pipe sprays in a building near the scene of an explosion in downtown Nashville, Tenn., Friday, Dec. 25, 2020. Buildings shook in the immediate area and beyond after a loud boom was heard early Christmas morning.(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Emergency personnel stand near the scene of an explosion in downtown Nashville, Tenn., Friday, Dec. 25, 2020. Buildings shook in the immediate area and beyond after a loud boom was heard early Christmas morning.(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

The downtown area will remain shutdown while Metro Police, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the FBI and other agencies investigate. The mayor also issued a curfew in the area.

President Donald Trump has been briefed, according to White House spokesperson Judd Deere, who said that Trump, who is spending the holidays in Florida, will continue to receive regular updates.

President-elect Joe Biden has also been briefed.

“The president-elect and Dr. Biden thank all the first responders working today in response to the incident, and wish those who were injured a speedy recovery,” the transition team said in a statement.

The U.S. Justice Department said Acting Attorney General Jeff Rosen was also briefed and directed all department resources be made available to help with the investigation.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said on Twitter that the state would provide the resources necessary “to determine what happened and who was responsible. Please join @MariaLeeTN and me in praying for those who were injured and we thank all of our first responders who acted so quickly this morning.”

Nashville Mayor John Cooper said the city was lucky that the number of injuries was limited.

AT&T is experiencing service outages across Middle Tennessee and Kentucky on Christmas Day, due to the explosion.

Service outages are including TV, phone, and internet customers, WKRN-TV reported. There were also several 911 lines down in the region.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

The FBI has also established a digital tip line for anyone with information about the explosion. Those who prefer to call can do so by dialing 1-800-CALL-FBI.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

NewsNation affiliate WKRN and The Associated Press contributed to this report.