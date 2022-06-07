Previously aired video: Teachers and administrators address HB 99

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb is voicing his safety concerns regarding HB 99, the legislation that would train teachers and staff to go armed within a school safety zone.

Bibb made this statement on Monday:

“The safety of students, teachers and our community is my first priority. The passage of HB 99 is an extremely dangerous approach to addressing school safety. Allowing firearms into school safety zones is irresponsible and places everyone at risk. Our children deserve to learn in a safe environment, and we need to do everything in our power to keep weapons out of the classroom.

We will continue to work in partnership with the Cleveland Metropolitan School District’s Board of Education to ensure this is the case for CMSD students. I urge every school system in the city of Cleveland and every community across the region and state to continue bans against weapons in schools. The safety and well-being of our children depend on it.”