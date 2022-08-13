CLEVELAND (WJW) — In honor of Cleveland’s own Machine Gun Kelly performing at FirstEnergy Stadium Saturday night, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame held a free family-friendly event they called Machine Gun Kelly Day earlier this afternoon.

But it’s official now, today is Machine Gun Kelly Day in the city of Cleveland, with mayor Justin Bibb handing the musician a signed document in front of an adoring crowd outside of the MGK-owned 27 Club Coffee downtown.

“Today is officially Machine Gun Kelly Day,” Bibb said in an Instagram post. “We’re Cleveland till we die.”

Machine Gun Kelly performs at the NFL Draft Theatre at the NFL football draft Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

The rapper/rocker also took to Instagram recently to explain how thrilled he is to perform at FirstEnergy:

“From getting arrested at south park mall in 2011 for telling fans to show up, to selling out the STADIUM tomorrow in my hometown. legendary. this will be the concert of all concerts,” he said in a post.

The “Mainstream Sellout Tour” show kicks off at the stadium on the water at 5 p.m., with special guests including Avril Lavigne, Travis Barker, Trippie Redd and WILLOW.