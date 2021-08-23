Mayim Bialik to temporarily fill in as ‘Jeopardy!’ host

(WJW) — Actress Mayim Bialik will fill in this week as the host of ‘Jeopardy!’ after Mike Richards stepped down last week.

TODAY reports that Sony Pictures Television confirmed the news, saying she is scheduled to tape three weeks of episodes. Additional guest hosts will be announced as taping moves forward, according to the statement.

Earlier this month it was announced that Richards would host the program, and Bialik would host primetime and spin-off specials of the show.

Alex Trebek hosted “Jeopardy!” for more than 36 years. He died in November at the age of 80 following a two-year battle with pancreatic cancer.

Richards, who will remain the show’s executive producer, stepped down after a public apology for sexist comments he made on his podcast.

“Over the last several days it has become clear that moving forward as host would be too much of a distraction for our fans and not the right move for the show,” he said.

Bialik is known for her roles on “The Big Bang Theory” and “Call Me Cat.”