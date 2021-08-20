Mayfield teacher charged with sex crimes pleads not guilty

Editor’s note: Previously aired video above shows FOX 8 I-Team’s investigation into the case

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — The former Mayfield Middle School teacher and girls track coach indicted on sex charges has pled not guilty.

Daniel Carlson, who is accused of paying high school girls for sending him inappropriate images, was seen in court today.

Asst. Cuyahoga Co. Prosecutor Fallon Radigan said that some of the children were paid thousands of dollars in money and gift cards.

Prosecutors say Carlson also offered money to meet some of the kids for sex, but investigators don’t believe any of those meetings ever took place.

His bond was set at $20,000 and he’s put on house arrest. He’s also ordered to have no contact with the victims or any juvenile.

The next trial date is set for Sept. 7