Mayfield Heights police make arrest in 29-year-old man’s murder

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Mayfield Heights police have charged a Cleveland man for a murder that occurred in their city last week.

Police say they were responding to a call at The Drake Apartments April 1 just before 11 p.m. for an unwanted guest.

The police department received numerous calls of gunshots fired at the location prior to their arrival, according to a press release.

When they arrived on the scene, police say they found the victim Christian Merritt, of Maple Heights, deceased. His cause of death is unknown at this time.

21-year-old Davon Townsend, a Cleveland resident, is currently in custody on a murder charge.

The investigation remains ongoing.