Mayfield Heights holiday lighting ceremony canceled

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – The City of Mayfield Heights won’t be holding a Holiday Lighting Ceremony this year.

Mayor Anthony DiCicco made the announcement Monday night in a Facebook post.

He says they made the decision due to the Cuyahoga County Stay-at-Home advisory.

City Hall will be lit up Sunday, November 29 at 6 p.m. and will remain lit until after the holiday season, he said in his post.

Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8