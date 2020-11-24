Mayfield Heights holiday lighting ceremony canceled

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – The City of Mayfield Heights won’t be holding a Holiday Lighting Ceremony this year.
Mayor Anthony DiCicco made the announcement Monday night in a Facebook post.
He says they made the decision due to the Cuyahoga County Stay-at-Home advisory.
City Hall will be lit up Sunday, November 29 at 6 p.m. and will remain lit until after the holiday season, he said in his post.
