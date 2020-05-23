1  of  4
Mayfield Heights firefighters battle fire at Drake apartments, two people hospitalized

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Firefighters battled an apartment fire at the Drake in Mayfield Heights on Saturday.

According to the department, it happened around 2:15 p.m.

Upon arrival, they found smoke and flames in one of the apartments on the fifth floor. The owner was able to safely escape.

Firefighters deployed the ladder truck for back up but didn’t end up needing it.

Two others in the building were taken to Hillcrest Hospital for precautionary reasons. No other details on their condition were provided.

The cause is still under investigation.

