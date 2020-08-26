Mayfield football season suspended after two players test positive for COVID-19

MAYFIELD, Ohio (WJW) — Two Mayfield High School football players have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the district, and that has led to the suspension of the season until further notice.

According to a press release, the two players tested positive following results from diagnostic nasal testing.

In the release, the district said, “Per the recommendation of the Cuyahoga County Board of Health, the Mayfield football season for Freshmen, Junior Varsity and Varsity teams has been suspended from play and practice, until further notice.“

Mayfield’s athletic director will communicate with football players and their families with any additional information.

This news comes a day after it was announced that eight volleyball players at Mayfield High School tested positive for coronavirus. (More on that in the video, above.)

