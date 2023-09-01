MAYFIELD, Ohio (WJW) – The Mayfield High School Wildcats went all out for one of their own Friday night as the team faced Nordonia.

Hundreds of T-shirts sold out in hours and there were dozens of baskets raffled off with all proceeds benefiting 14-year-old freshman Calvin Clark.

“It’s a very important cause that’s dear to all of our hearts,” said Jennifer Morris, a close family friend.

Almost two years ago, Clark was diagnosed with inoperable brain cancer.

“A glioblastoma brain tumor,” said Michelle Toman, an aunt. “He went through radiation and chemotherapy and he was so brave and strong throughout the whole thing.”

Despite his condition and now being confined to a wheelchair, he remains positive and beloved by the community, as seen in the video above from the game Friday night.

“He’s one of the happiest persons I’ve ever met in my whole entire life and he always brings joy to others,” said best friend Tyler Carcelli.

The school and community showered Calvin with love all day and night, while also donating all proceeds from multiple fundraisers to the family to help with mounting medical costs.

The family says they are eternally grateful for all of the support.

“Not only financially,” said Toman. “But all the emotional support and all that they’ve given him.”

Most importantly, Calvin says they gave him his best day ever.

“That’s all I needed,” said his mom, Gretchen Toman-Clark. “That was good enough.”

You can learn more on their Facebook group.