May primary uncertain as redistricting commission tries to avoid contempt of court charges

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Uncertainty over the fate of the May 3 primary is growing as state leaders who failed to draw new legislative maps by a court-ordered deadline try to avoid contempt of court charges.

The state’s top elections official warned Ohio House and Senate leaders this week that it will be impossible to hold a complete primary on time.

The Ohio Redistricting Commission planned to meet Wednesday evening for a second straight day to hear testimony about newly-proposed legislative maps, after reaching an impasse last week.

The meeting comes as commission members attempt to avoid contempt of court charges because they failed to meet an Ohio Supreme Court deadline to draw new maps for state legislative and U.S. Congressional districts.

The court twice ruled legislative maps previously approved by lawmakers were illegally gerrymandered in favor of Republicans, violating a constitutional amendment approved by Ohio voters.

The court ordered commission members to explain why they should not be held in contempt of court for missing the court deadline by Wednesday at noon.

In a filing submitted to the court, attorneys for commission members argued they should not be held in contempt and asked the court to “allow some additional time” for agreement on new maps.

Secretary of State Frank LaRose, a Republican who sits on the commission, sent a letter to leaders in the Ohio House and Senate Tuesday night noting the lack of approved maps is causing elections officials to miss critical legal and administrative deadlines for certifying and preparing ballots.

“It is impossible to see a scenario in which these maps are favorably passed by the Redistricting Commission, challenged by litigants, reviewed by a court and given final approval within a timeframe conducive to a May 3, 2022 primary election date,” LaRose wrote in the letter.

LaRose said he directed Ohio’s 88 county boards of elections to proceed with preparations for a May 3 primary for local and statewide offices not impacted by redistricting.

He asked the General Assembly to either delay the primary altogether or hold a costly second primary election at a later date for the offices affected by redistricting.

The missed deadlines for legislative maps has created confusion for candidates and voters alike.

“The redistricting debacle is really creating chaos for not just the candidates but for the voters, and having that chaos leads the voters to uncertainty,” Cuyahoga County Democratic Party Interim Exec. Director Helen Sheehan said. “I’m hoping it proceeds on time. Hope and reality may be two different things.”