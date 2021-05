CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cyber-security experts say despite warnings from health and law enforcement officials cautioning people not to buy fake COVID-19 vaccination cards, advertisements for the phony documents, continue to appear on what’s called the dark web.

“When it comes to social media and encrypted apps, we are at risk especially when it comes to our health,” said Eric Feinberg, a vice-president with the Coalition For A Safer Web. “There is a definite uptick in these ads.”