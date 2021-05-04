May primary election results: Levies for several area school districts fail

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Voters rejected proposed tax levies for three Cuyahoga County school districts during the May primary election on Tuesday.

The North Olmsted City School District levy was overwhelmingly defeated with more than 70 percent of voters against it.

The Parma City School District bond issue and levy lost by a margin of 37 percent for and 62 against, according to Cuyahoga County Board of Elections results Tuesday night.

About 300 votes decided the fate of the Rocky River City School District levy. Unofficial results said it failed with 2,089 votes for and 2,405 votes against.

Voter turnout in Cuyahoga County was 18.6 percent on Tuesday.

Issues for Huron City Schools, Kenston Local Schools, Madison Local Schools, Clearview Local Schools also failed. Buckeye Local Schools, Margaretta Local Schools and Kirtland Local Schools passed their proposals.