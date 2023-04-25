CLEVELAND (WJW) – The May 2 Primary in Ohio is fast approaching.

Here’s everything you need to know:

Where to vote:

The Ohio Secretary of State’s website lets you search for your polling location. First, click on your county, then enter your address.

Polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Election Day.

Vote by mail:

To request and vote on an absentee ballot, you must complete the absentee ballot request form and mail the form to your county board of elections.

Once you receive your ballot in the mail, vote, and return your voted ballot either by mail and postmarked no later than the day before election day (May 1) or in person to your county board of elections before the close of the polls at 7:30 p.m. on Election Day.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is April 25, seven days before the May 2 primary election in Ohio.

Early in-person voting

All registered voters may request and vote an absentee ballot in person at their county board of elections or early voting center. Click here for early in-person voting times and locations.

Voter ID requirements

A new identification rule began when Ohio’s early voting started on April 4. Now, any person who shows up to vote will have to bring a photo ID with them.

In the past, voters were able to use forms of id that didn’t have their picture on them like bank statements, government checks, or some kind of utility bill. Those days are over.

There is also one new method of ID people can now use: Your passport.

Valid types of photo identification include:

Ohio driver’s license

State of Ohio ID card

Interim ID form issued by the Ohio BMV

A US passport

A US passport card

US military ID card

Ohio National Guard ID card

US Department of Veterans Affairs ID card

All photo IDs must have an expiration date that has not passed, a photo of the voter and the voter’s name.

Important links

Sample ballots

Are you registered to vote?

Voting schedule

Track your ballot