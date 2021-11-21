Maxton Soviak honored at Browns game, with $100K donation made to his high school

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Navy Corpsman Maxton Soviak, the Berlin Heights native who was killed in the line of duty in Afghanistan, was honored at Sunday’s Browns game.

Soviak was among 13 service members who died in a bombing attack at the Kabul airport in August. The 22-year-old was a 2017 graduate of Edison High School in Milan.

As part of the NFL’s Salute to Service campaign at the game, CrossCountry Mortgage presented a $100,000 check to Soviak’s father, Kip Soviak, Edison High School Athletic Director Nick Wenzel and Edison High School Football Coach Jim Hall.

Max Soviak, Courtesy: Soviak Family

The donation will benefit the school’s athletics program in honor of Soviak, who was an active student-athlete who participated in wrestling, track and football.

“All of this is just being done, in my mind, so we can have a lasting tribute to him and do things in his honor,” Edison football coach Jim Hall said.

Current and former members of the football team were also at the game for the donation. Hall said the school has not yet determined how the money will be spent.