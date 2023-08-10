(WJW) — Wildfires on the Hawaiian island of Maui have killed at least 36 people, authorities said on Wednesday.

Satellite imagery provided by Maxar Technologies via Storyful, seen in the player above, shows areas of the town of Lahaina before and after the blaze.

Authorities surveyed the wreckage on Thursday. Aerial video showed burned-out homes and businesses, including in an area that once welcomed tourists.

(Credit: Maxar Technologies via Storyful)

(Credit: Maxar Technologies via Storyful)

(Credit: Maxar Technologies via Storyful)

(Credit: Maxar Technologies via Storyful)

(Credit: Maxar Technologies via Storyful)

(Credit: Maxar Technologies via Storyful)

“The central two blocks is the economic heart of this island, and I don’t know what’s left,” Alan Dickar, who owns a poster gallery and three homes in Lahaiana, told the AP.

An “enormous” banyan tree, a Lahaina landmark believed to be the largest such tree in the U.S., is charred but may be salvageable, Nexstar reported.

President Joe Biden declared a major disaster on Thursday and ordered federal assistance, AP reported. National Guard helicopters were in the air to help with firefighting and search and rescue.