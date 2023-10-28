LOS ANGELES (WJW) — An actor from the beloved sitcom “Friends” has died, TMZ reported Saturday evening.

Matthew Perry, known for playing Chandler Bing on the show, along with many other credits in TV and film, reportedly was found dead from an apparent drowning. He was 54 years old.

Sources told TMZ that first responders were called to Perry’s home for cardiac arrest, and that he was discovered in a jacuzzi. No foul play or drug use is suspected at this time, TMZ reported. The actor had reportedly been playing pickleball earlier in the day and his assistant found him.

Matthew Perry arrives at a special screening of “The Kennedys – After Camelot” at The Paley Center for Media on Wednesday, March 15, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

FILE – Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of “The Invention of Lying” in Los Angeles on Sept. 21, 2009. Perry turns 53 on Aug. 19. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)

FILE – In this Sept. 22, 2002, file photo the cast of television’s “Friends”, from left: Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox Arquette, Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer appear during the 54th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian, File)

FRIENDS — Season 2 — Pictured: (l-r) Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing, Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green, David Schwimmer as Ross Geller, Courteney Cox as Monica Geller, Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani, Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay (Photo by NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Perry never was married and did not have any children.

His tell-all book “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir,” which came out last year, got quite real into his addiction to alcohol and drugs and other health issues.