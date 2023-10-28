LOS ANGELES (WJW) — An actor from the beloved sitcom “Friends” has died, TMZ reported Saturday evening.
Matthew Perry, known for playing Chandler Bing on the show, along with many other credits in TV and film, reportedly was found dead from an apparent drowning. He was 54 years old.
Sources told TMZ that first responders were called to Perry’s home for cardiac arrest, and that he was discovered in a jacuzzi. No foul play or drug use is suspected at this time, TMZ reported. The actor had reportedly been playing pickleball earlier in the day and his assistant found him.
Perry never was married and did not have any children.
His tell-all book “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir,” which came out last year, got quite real into his addiction to alcohol and drugs and other health issues.