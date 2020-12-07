Matthew McConaughey says some liberals ‘absolutely condescend, patronize’ conservatives

(WJW) — Last week, two Hollywood stars spoke out about the perceived hypocrisy of some in the entertainment business.

Going on Russell Brand’s podcast, Under the Skin, Texas-bred actor Matthew McConaughey talked candidly about the current divided state of American politics.

“There are a lot of people on that ‘illiberal’ left that absolutely condescend, patronize and are arrogant toward the other 50 percent,” McConaughey said, when Brand talked about the “condemnation and criticism of ordinary working people” by liberals.

In discussing the push back to Joe Biden’s victory from those on the right, McConaughey pointed out that many were in “absolute denial” back in 2016 with President Trump’s win.

“I’m sure you saw it in our industry when Trump was voted in four years ago, they were in denial that was real,” McConaughey said.

McConaughey said that many getting news from biased sources don’t know what to believe anymore.

“Now you’ve got the right that’s in denial, cause their side has fake news,” he said. “And I understand, they’ve been fed fake news … So they’re putting down their last bastion of defense.”

Watch the interview in the video above to hear more about “meeting in the middle” and McConaughey’s thoughts on what the “left misses.”

