Matthew McConaughey hosting virtual benefit concert for Texans impacted by winter storms

**Related Video Above: Matthew McConaughey spotted in the Cleveland area while filming a movie here in 2020**

TEXAS (WJW) — Texas son Matthew McConaughey is hosting a virtual fundraiser this weekend for victims of the damaging winter storms that left people with no power amid freezing temperatures.

Along with his wife Camilla Alves McConaughey, the actor is MCing a star-filled online concert that includes some of the biggest names to come out of Texas (or who live in the state now).

We’re talking people like Kelly Clarkson, Lyle Lovett, Post Malone, Willie Nelson, Kacey Musgraves, George Strait, Miranda Lambert, Gary Clark Jr. and Khalid.

The show can be viewed on McConaughey’s YouTube channel this Sunday at 8 p.m. EST, with event proceeds going to his Just Keep Livin’ Texas Relief Fund.

Alright, alright, alright!

Watch a small preview below: