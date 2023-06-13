BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details

WHICH NEW ‘BARBIE’ DOLLS AND PLAYSETS ARE BEST?

The Barbie movie is only a few weeks away as it lands on July 21 in the U.S. To help ramp up advertising efforts in a final push before opening weekend, Mattel has launched a set of dolls, toys and playsets inspired by the film. Most of the dolls are versions of Barbie and Ken as portrayed by various actors in the film. These dolls come at the heels of other recent releases, such as one portraying Anna May Wong and the brand’s first doll with Down syndrome.

A BRIEF HISTORY OF THE ‘BARBIE’ MOVIE

The “Barbie” movie has been a long time coming, having cycled through several writers, directors and stars during its decade-plus development road. It didn’t start picking up real steam until Margot Robbie became attached to star and produce a handful of years ago. Then, indie film darlings Greta Gerwig and partner Noah Baumbach became attached to write the script, with Gerwig also directing.

The plot of “Barbie” was kept tightly under wraps, but we now know it follows Margot Robbie’s Barbie and Ryan Gosling’s Ken as they somehow leave Barbie Land and enter our real world. They even interact with the Chief Executive Officer of Mattel in the film, as portrayed by Will Ferrell. Outside of this, we don’t know much else.

WHO ELSE IS IN THE ‘BARBIE’ MOVIE?

The cast of the “Barbie” movie is packed with big-name comedic actors and rising stars. Several versions of Barbie beside Robbie’s version are portrayed by actresses such as Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Emma Mackey and Dua Lipa. Other versions of Ken beside Gosling’s take are portrayed by Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa and John Cena.

Besides the central duo, other characters include a Mattel employee, played by America Ferrera, a forgotten doll from Mattel history named Allen, played by Michael Cera and the film’s narrator, voiced by Academy Award winner Helen Mirren.

BEST ‘BARBIE’ DOLLS AND PLAYSETS FROM THE NEW MOVIE

Barbie The Movie Collectible Doll, Margot Robbie As Barbie In Gold Disco Jumpsuit

Saturday Night Fever never dies in Barbie Land, as evidenced by this fabulous disco outfit worn by Robbie’s take on the character. It includes accessories, such as gold earrings and bracelets.

Barbie The Movie Collectible Doll, Margot Robbie As Barbie In Pink Western Outfit

This rootin’ tootin’ cowboy shootin’ version of Robbie’s Barbie is a perfect gift for the country-loving person in your life. It comes with a stand for easy display, too.

Barbie The Movie Collectible Doll, Margot Robbie As Barbie In Pink Gingham Dress

This version of Robbie’s Barbie is a bit of a throwback with its retro 1950s-style dress. It’s perfectly accessorized with period-appropriate pieces, such as a pearl necklace and earrings.

Barbie The Movie Collectible Doll, Margot Robbie As Barbie In Plaid Matching Set

This version of Robbie’s Barbie is perhaps the cutest with her pastel colors in plaid styling. It’s the outfit she wears when she makes it back home to Barbie Land.

Barbie The Movie Collectible Doll, President Barbie In Pink And Gold Dress

This President Barbie doll is modeled after Issa Rae’s take on the power-wielding character. Her stunning dress makes it clear she’s to be both feared and respected.

Barbie The Movie Collectible Gloria Doll Wearing Pink Power Pantsuit

This Gloria doll is modeled after America Ferrera’s character in the movie. The suit and accessories, such as her gold hoop earrings, help her make a big impression.

Barbie The Movie Ken Doll Wearing Pastel Striped Beach Matching Set

This Ryan Gosling Ken doll is ready for a fashionable day at the beach, and he comes with a surfboard so he can stay cool riding the waves.

Barbie The Movie Collectible Ken Doll Wearing Denim Matching Set

This Ryan Gosling Ken doll oozes style thanks to the flared denim and Ken-branded boxer shorts peeking out from his waistband. The doll is fully articulated for easy posing.

Barbie The Movie Collectible Ken Doll In White And Gold Tracksuit

This Ken is modeled after Simu Liu’s version of the character. The zipper actually works and you can place Ken’s hands into the pockets to show some attitude.

Barbie The Movie Collectible Car, Pink Corvette Convertible

This collectible Corvette from the “Barbie” movie can be used as a decoration, but it’s also a fully functioning toy including working doors, wheels and even a trunk.

Hot Wheels RC Barbie Corvette, Remote Control Corvette From Barbie The Movie

Remote-controlled cars have been a cherished toy for many a growing child. This version is modeled after the 1956 Corvette Stingray Margot Robbie’s Barbie drives in the film. It can hold two full-sized Barbie dolls.

Barbie The Movie Fashion Pack With Three Iconic Film Outfits And Accessories

This accessory pack is the perfect way to celebrate the launch of the “Barbie” movie with dolls you already own. The three outfits are a pajama set and two outfits for hitting the town.

Little People Collector Barbie: The Movie Special Edition Set For Adults And Fans, Four Figures

This set of figures includes two Kens and two Barbies. They’re 2.5 inches tall and make excellent toys for kids on the go, or desk and bookcase decorations for older fans.

Mega Barbie The Movie Replica Dreamhouse Building Kit For Collectors

This Mega brand building set has 1,795 pieces, more than enough to keep fans of any age busy for an afternoon. It folds open once built so you can play with it like any other Barbie dreamhouse.

Uno Barbie The Movie Car Game

This is the same Uno game that you know and love, except for a special “played with too much” rule. Each card features a picture of Barbies from the movie, as portrayed by various actors.

