CLEVELAND (WJW) – Students at Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine learned what the next step would be in their future Friday.

Match Day is when graduating medical students find out which residency program at which they’ll be training for the next 3 to 7 years.

Thousands of aspiring physicians across the country tear open envelopes that contain the name of the medical center, in what is one of the biggest moments in their careers.

The students found out their match at the same time.

This was the first fully in-person Match Day since 2019, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Match Day is held on the third Friday of March each year.

Case Western said they were expecting more than 500 attendees, including students, families and friends.