LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WJW) — An “architectural masterpiece” along Edgewater Drive recently sold for $7 million.

The home at 13476 Edgewater sits on 2 1/2 acres and “boasts breathtaking views of Lake Erie,” along with “exquisite” landscaping, said the selling firm Chestnut Hill Realty Inc.

See photos of the exterior of the home below. Interior photos of the home are not included here, at the firm’s request.

The colonial-style home built in 2015 has nine bathrooms and seven bedrooms, including a primary suite with a private balcony and tub overlooking the lake.

It also has a private dining room for “hosting the most lavish dinner parties.” Its “state-of-the-art dream kitchen” has a butler’s pantry with “top-of-the-line” appliances.

Outside are a stone and stucco exterior, four-car heated garage and a 450-foot driveway, along with “meticulous landscaping with exotic flowers, waterfalls, multiple limestone patios, phenomenal in-ground pool, hot tub, outdoor kitchen, and fire-pit,” reads the listing.

“All of these luxury amenities hardly [offer] the residents a reason to leave,” the listing reads.

Its smart home features offer a security, lighting and indoor and outdoor sound systems.