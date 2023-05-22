CHARLESTON, S.C. (WJW) — A great white shark that measures more than 12 feet long and weighs more than 1,100 pounds has been spotted off the coast of South Carolina.

The tracking system provided by the non-profit OCEARCH shows the shark named “Ironbound” was last pinged shortly before noon on May 18. According to FOX News, the ping was tracked about 54 miles from the coast of South Carolina between Savannah and Charleston.

According to OCEARCH, a ping is reported whenever an animal’s tag breaks the surface of the water.

This particular shark has been tracked by OCEARCH for more than three years.

Ironbound is named after West Ironbound Island near Lunenburg, Nova Scotia, where the shark was first tagged, according to OCEARCH.

Since then, it’s tracked Ironbound more than 1,500 miles up and down the east coast.

You can track Ironbound and other sharks here.