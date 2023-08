(WJW) – Lottery players will have another shot Tuesday night at a massive Mega Millions prize.

It’s the third-largest jackpot in U.S. history.

The estimated $1.55 billion prize has been unclaimed in 31 straight drawings – with no winner since April 18.

Mega Millions jackpot odds are about 1 in 302.6 million.

The cash option for the giant jackpot is $757.2 million.

The drawing is at 11 p.m.

Tickets are $2.