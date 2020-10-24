Massive line forms outside Cuyahoga County Board of Elections for early voting

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A massive line of people formed outside the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections for early voting on Saturday morning.

The line stretched all the way down to the Cleveland State University campus on Chester Avenue.

The early voting line at Cuyahoga County Board of Elections is currently wrapped beyond I-90 bridge touching campus of CSU. pic.twitter.com/aNDHgWCGFG — Maia Belay (@MaiaBelay_FOX8) October 24, 2020

“We are seeing a great deal of enthusiasm,” said Mike West with the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections previously told FOX 8. “We have had more voters come and vote early in person than we did the last time we had a presidential election, so there’s a lot of energy and passion for voting.”

Cleveland police were also spotted along the roadway helping to guide the line.

