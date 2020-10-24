CLEVELAND (WJW) — A massive line of people formed outside the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections for early voting on Saturday morning.
The line stretched all the way down to the Cleveland State University campus on Chester Avenue.
“We are seeing a great deal of enthusiasm,” said Mike West with the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections previously told FOX 8. “We have had more voters come and vote early in person than we did the last time we had a presidential election, so there’s a lot of energy and passion for voting.”
Cleveland police were also spotted along the roadway helping to guide the line.
Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below:
- No. 5 Ohio State takes on Nebraska in first game of the season
- Massive line forms outside Cuyahoga County Board of Elections for early voting
- Live: Pres. Trump, Biden to hold campaign events in battleground states
- Second stimulus checks: White House less optimistic than Pelosi on pre-election deal
- Navy: ‘Aircrew did not survive’ crash in Alabama neighborhood