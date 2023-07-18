[Editor’s Note: The video above is from 2020 and shows the world’s largest LEGO tower.]

(WJW) – If you, or someone you know, is a lover of LEGOS, then Cleveland is the place to be this weekend.

Cleveland will be having a massive LEGO convention at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds on July 22 and 23, 2023. The event is called the Cleveland Brick Convention, according to its website, “is an event like no other and brings all of the creative hands-on, minds-on fun of LEGO® building and experiences together in one activity- and entertainment-packed family event for children of all ages and builders of all skills and interests.”

Organizers say tickets are selling fast and due to demand, they’ve added additional sessions.

According to a press release, professional LEGO artists will come from around the country to display their LEGO creations. There will also be meet-and-greets with LEGO celebrities.

Other attractions include:

LEGO Retail: purchase LEGO merchandise, retired LEGO sets, new LEGO Sets, Hard-to-Find LEGO, and goodies from multiple different vendors

Star Wars Zone: Amazing LEGO creations from the Star Wars universe

Brick Pits: with thousands of LEGO bricks to build with

Professional LEGO artist meet-and-greets

MOC Gallery: epic LEGO creations built by local fan builders

Tickets are $14.99.

Organizers say tickets are expected to sell out before the show. They can be purchased in advance, here.