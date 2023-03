MIDDLEFIELD, Ohio (WJW) – Several crews were called out Thursday night to a massive industrial fire in Middlefield Township.

A FOX 8 viewer sent us this video of the scene.

In the video, flames can be seen shooting from a lumber yard on Station Road.

The fire started around 8 p.m.

Two companies in the area are located next to each other, the Hardwood Lumbar Company and Mouldings One.

There’s no word on the extent of damage or if anyone was hurt.