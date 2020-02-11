Massive hole remains in Summit County road months after heavy rains washed it away

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) -- A gaping hole remains on Kungle Road long after it collapsed, splitting the road in two last June.

The sunken road on the border of New Franklin and Norton partially washed away during heavy flooding. People who live near the slumped road say they want thoughtful repairs made to resolve future flooding issues.

"If they have to fix it -- the road -- I would certainly prefer a bridge, a bridge that would span this gap so that there’s no obstruction that can happen underneath the bridge," said Richard Duncan, who lives on the collapsed road.

Duncan says since the road collapsed, the creek flows freely and does not back up into his yard like it did when the water was directed into a culvert.

"Our whole basement was ruined in 2007. The claim was $70,000; obviously, I had insurance for that but everything was destroyed," said Duncan.

Summit County Councilwoman Bethany McKenney says the biggest delay is determining who is responsible to fix the road and how.

"I've been advocating for a solution between the mayors and the engineer's office and will continue to push ahead until the problem is fixed," said Councilwoman McKenney.

Robert Fowler, the Norton administrative officer, says jurisdictional responsibility has yet to be determined and declined additional comment.

A spokesperson for the Summit County Engineer's Office says the New Franklin mayor is working with Norton to agree on a longterm plan for Kungle Road.

The county engineer and the county executive signed a memorandum of understanding with both cities, where an agreement was made to support efforts to find funding for any potential projects, according to the spokesperson.

The previous road structure was not on the county's inventory of bridges or culverts. Similar structures throughout the county are the responsibility of the municipality in which they are located.

"Obviously we have a road closure problem; we have a flooding problem but now we got a money problem," said resident Timothy Lavey.

