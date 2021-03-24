Massive fire in Willoughby destroys two homes

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WJW) – Fire investigators will be on the scene of a house fire in Willoughby Wednesday to try and figure out what caused a fire so powerful it destroyed a home down to the studs and caught two others on fire.

A home in the 38600 block of Congressional Lane caught fire around 12:45 a.m.

The fire was so massive, it caught both neighboring houses on fire.

One of those homes is a total loss, as well as the house that initially caught fire.

Fire Chief Todd Ungar says it was cosmetic damage.

Firefighters from ten neighboring fire departments responded to the scene.

Chief Ungar says no one was hurt.