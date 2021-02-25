Massive fire in Elyria burns for hours, cause under investigation

ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) – A fire that broke out just before 8 p.m. Wednesday in Elyria was still burning into the early morning hours Thursday.

The call came in for a fire at a vacant commercial property in downtown Elyria at 100 Washington Ave.

The building used to house restaurants, a nightclub, and apartments.

It’s been vacant for several years.

Flames were shooting out of the building when firefighters arrived on the scene.

Courtesy of Michael Whatley Sr.

Units from departments all over Lorain County responded to help get the fire under control.

Mutual aid units started being released from the scene in the early morning hours Thursday when the fire appeared to be under control.

There are no reports of injuries.

The fire is under investigation.