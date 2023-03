(WJW) – Cleveland firefighters spent the early hours of Monday morning battling a massive fire at a large vacant building.

Neighbors on Miles Avenue Neighbors tell FOX 8 the building used to be Becker’s Bake Shop but say it has been closed for a while.

FOX 8 Photo

FOX 8 Photo

FOX 8 Photo

FOX 8 Photo

FOX 8 Photo

FOX 8 Photo

FOX 8 Photo

FOX 8 Photo

The fire broke out around 12:30 a.m.

Officials report that no one was injured, but the cause remains under investigation.