(WJW) – “Toxic Waste” Slime Licker Sour rolling liquid candies are being recalled.

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced the recall on Thursday.

It includes 70 million products from Candy Dynamics.

The recall was initiated after 2 reports of the rolling applicator ball detaching from the container, which poses a choking risk.

No injuries have been reported.

The candy was sold at Amazon, Walmart, FiveBelow and other stores nationwide from June 2015 through July 2023.

Here are all the products affected:

Size UPC Code Slime Licker® Sour Rolling Liquid Candy (Blue Razz & Strawberry) 2 oz. 8-98940-00101-6 Slime Licker® Sour Rolling Liquid Candy (Blue Razz & Strawberry) 2 oz., 2 pack 8-98940-00191-7 Mega Slime Licker® Sour Rolling Liquid Candy (Blue Razz & Strawberry) 3 oz. 8-98940-00169-6 Slime Licker® Sour Rolling Liquid Candy (Black Cherry & Sour Apple) 2 oz. 8-50034-59720-1 Slime Licker® Sour Rolling Liquid Candy (Blue Razz & Strawberry) 2 oz. 0-60631-91829-7

Consumers who have purchased the recalled product are advised to immediately take it away from children. Any unused candy can be returned for a full refund.

More details here.