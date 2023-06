ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – Several fire departments from three area counties responded to a large grass and brush fire in Ashtabula County.

The fire started just after 4 p.m. Friday near U.S. 322 in Windsor. According to fire officials, at least 50 acres have been burned so far.

The Windsor Fire Department is urging residents not to open burn.

“We have no rain for extended periods coming up,” the department said in a Facebook post.

