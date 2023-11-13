MASSILLON, Ohio (WJW) – A Massillon student was taken into custody after investigators say they brought a gun to school on Monday.

At the end of the school day, administrators learned that a Massillon Junior High School student had a firearm in their possession, district officials confirmed in a statement on Facebook.

The student was taken into Massillon police custody.

According to the Superintendent Paul Salvino, there were no specific threats made to students or staff in the district.

“The district will continue to cooperate with the Massillon Police Department as well as apply appropriate student discipline,” the statement said. “We are grateful to have a school resource officer located at the Massillon Middle School Complex who was able to ensure immediate response to the situation.”