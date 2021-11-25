Massillon police warn of Kool-Aid Man TikTok challenge

MASSILLON, Ohio (WJW)– A TikTok challenge has kids running through fences like the Kool-Aid Man’s iconic commercials.

While the cartoon pitcher says “Oh yeah,” one local police department is saying “Oh no.”

The Massillon Police Department posted pictures of two damaged fences and asked parents to talk to their children so they don’t join the trend.

Incidents of the Kool-Aid Man challenge have been reported across the country since July.

It’s another in a string of TikTok challenges with serious consequences, like the “slap a teacher” challenge and “Devious Licks,” which encouraged vandalism.