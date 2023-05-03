MASSILLON, Ohio (WJW) — Massillon police are investigating the death of a two-month-old boy.

Police said that on Friday, April 28, police responded to an emergency call involving a non-responsive infant.

The Massillon Fire Department was sent to the same location. Police said the baby was found to be non-responsive, and life-saving measures were administered by first responders.

The infant was transported to a nearby hospital. Police said the two-month-old boy was unable to be revived and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

In a press release, Massillon police did not comment on a cause of death, but did include that they have an “open investigation.”

