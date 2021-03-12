Massillon officer honored for saving 11-month-old

MASSILLON, Ohio (WJW)– Massillon Mayor Kathy Catazaro-Perry recognized all of the city’s police officers while issuing special commendations to five who were nominated by their superiors for efforts going above and beyond the call of duty.

Proclamations were given to Officers Anthony Crabtree, Sherman Kruger and Joe Reed for their efforts on Nov. 9 when their quick response and actions at the scene of a fire helped detain and apprehend a suspected arsonist.

“Your swift response in assessing the gravity of the circumstances prevented a potential disasterous outcome for the city of Massillon and our residents,” read the proclamation.

Also recognized on Friday was Officer Nathaniel Rosenberg, who on Jan. 2 was dispatched to an injury accident. The driver of the vehicle went off of a roadway, through front yards and into a local business.

Rosenberg, who previously worked as a paramedic, recognized the 16-year-old driver may have suffered a seizure at the wheel and needed CPR. His quick response is credited with saving the life the teenage driver.

A final proclamation was presented to Patrolman Jeff Martin who was at another call on Jan. 19 when officers were dispatched to a nearby home where an 11 month old child was said to be unresponsive.

Martin said he realized he may have been among the closest officers to the address so he left the previous scene in the capable hands of other officers and raced to the home.

“I knew it wasn’t initially my call, but I was probably the closest to get there so I took off running from the house that i was already in due to there were two other officers already there,” Martin told FOX 8 News.

“I’m also a father so kind of instincts kicked in pretty much like this, could be my daughter sometime and hopefully, somebody can get there pretty fast,” he added.

Martin’s body-worn camera shows him a woman greeting him at the front door and directing him to the kitchen

There, a man hands over an unresponsive infant. Martin turned the baby face down in his arms and instinctively began using his CPR training to deliver soft blows to dislodge any foreign object that might be blocking the child’s airway.

“When I had the baby, I could see it was blue and kind of gasping a little bit so I flipped the baby over and I was giving it strokes on the back of the shoulder blades and at that time, it started breathing and gasping more for air so I knew well this isn’t good,” Martin said.

Without hesitation, he raced the child back to the front door where an ambulance had just arrived.

“When we got to the ambulance, the ambulance actually just pulled up so I wasn’t going to give them time to get out or anything. I opened up the back of the ambulance and kind of handed him off to the paramedic and ran through the ambulance to the other door to get out,” Martin said.

Having handed the child over to the paramedics, Martin was not yet finished.

He got back in his patrol car and provided an escort for the ambulance to get the infant to a local hospital as quickly as possible.

“I go to calls and a lot of people don’t move out of the way. So I figured if I was in front, they would move out of the way hearing the other sirens coming behind as well,” Martin said.

Soon after arriving at the hospital Martin said he was able to hear the child in the background and realized everything was going to be OK.

“They may not feel that they need to be recognized, but they certainly do and we appreciate everything they do,” said Massillon Safety Service Director Barbara Sylvester.

“A lot of negative things going on with police officers and it keeps me, this is why I’m doing this and I’m going to keep helping my community the best that I can,” said Martin of Friday’s recognition.