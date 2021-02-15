Massillon man born without legs aims to break world record

MASSILLON, Ohio (WJW)– Zion Clark, of Massillon, is one of the most unique athletes in the world and is determined to have his name etched in the Guinness World Records.

“I work as hard as I possibly can until I drop or until I know the task can’t be done, even then I still might even try again,” Clark said.

Born without legs, the 23-year-old is a former wrestler at Massillon High School and Kent State University.

He is convinced he is the fastest man in the world on two hands at 20 meters, and attempted to prove it on Monday at the Massillon High Athletic Training Center. Clark said it is a lesson he learned from one of his wrestling coaches that guides him.

“Either you win or you learn, you never lose and you don’t quit. And I just think about that quite often,” he said.

Clark is being trained by Olympic gold medalist and former 400 meter world record holder Butch Reynolds of Akron.

“Zion is a remarkable athlete, he’s a remarkable person, he motivates me, you know. Dealing with his adversity and the way he transitioned his life with his adversity is awesome,” Reynolds said.

By overcoming the odds throughout his life, Clark has served as an inspiration for others facing challenges they thought were insurmountable. Fox 8 was there in September 2019 when Clark visited Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital in Cleveland and lifted the spirits of young patients facing an uphill climb.

“I don’t think there’s ever been time where I’ve helped somebody and I felt horrible doing it, you know what I mean. I feel great every time I get to help somebody that needs help,” he said.

During one of his heats on Monday, Clark’s covered 20 meters of ground in 4.78 seconds. Video of his performance will now be sent to Guinness World Records for consideration.