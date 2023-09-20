**Related Video Above: Discontinued Chick-fil-A sandwich can now be made at home.**

MASSILLON, Ohio (WJW) — It’s not clear if the line for the newest Chick-fil-A location in Northeast Ohio is forming, but when it does you know it’s going to move quickly.

The popular fast-food chain, known for its long-yet-proficient drive-thru lines, is opening up a fresh spot in Massillon Thursday, Sept. 28.

In honor of the new opening, Chick-fil-A is giving $25,000 to Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank, according to a press release. The locally-run restaurant is reportedly also giving 100 local heroes free Chick-fil-A for a year.

About 100 new employees (part-time and full-time) were hired for the new spot, according to the company. Located at 2280 Lincoln Way East, hours are 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. It is the 23rd Chick-fil-A opening in the greater Cleveland-Akron area.

Chick-fil-A, founded in Georgia in 1946, has made headlines in recent years for its more conservative politics. The chain is also known for being closed on Sundays.