SACRAMENTO, California (WJW) – The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office in California arrested a 24-year-old father Wednesday in an international child porn bust.

Investigators have identified 80 victims in the U.S.

They believe there are dozens more, including many international victims as well.

Two of those victims are children from Ohio.

The sheriff’s office says Demetrius Davis would pose as “Lizzy” to communicate with children, many ages 6 to 13.

Davis would then convince them to do and record sexual acts, sometimes with their siblings or other children.

“What’s particularly heinous about this is that this grooming led up to our suspect asking these children to perform sexual acts on their siblings, other relatives and other kids that they know and film it and then send that video to our suspect,” sheriff’s spokesperson Sgt. Rod Grassman said in a video press release.

An 11-year-old from Massillon and an 11-year-old from Cincinnati are among the victims.

The victims range from 6 to 16.

Investigators believe the abuse has gone on since December 2020.

Law enforcement executed a search warrant at Davis’ home in December of 2021.

“At that time, we did not have enough evidence to arrest him on site, but we took all those electronics,” Grassmann said. “Over the last several months, we have forensically analyzed all of those.”

Davis is charged with lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14.

More charges are likely.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (916)874-3002 or email ICAC@sacsheriff.com.