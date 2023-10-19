WESTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) — A former massage therapist at a Westlake spa is charged with rape, accused of sexually assaulting a woman during her appointment on Saturday, Oct. 14.

Kyle A. Carthens, 32, of Cleveland Heights, had started working as a massage therapist at Spa West, 29109 Center Ridge Road, two weeks prior, according to a news release from Westlake police Capt. Gerald Vogel. He’s since been fired.

About an hour after the alleged incident, the woman went to the Westlake Police Department. She told officers she came to the spa for a deep tissue massage, to relieve pain from a prior car accident. But during the appointment, she said Carthens touched her inappropriately and assaulted her.

“[The victim] flinched and he stopped. [She] advised she was afraid to say anything to him due to her current physical health that he could easily hurt her,” reads an officer’s report. “The only thing the male said while massaging her was to ‘breathe.'”

The woman immediately left the police station for a sexual assault medical forensic examination at a nearby hospital, according to the report. Evidence from that exam was later turned over to police.

Detectives on Tuesday, Oct. 17, followed Carthens as he took a rideshare to work, then stopped the car and arrested him. They took him to the police station where he was interviewed.

Carthens waived his preliminary hearing in Rocky River Municipal Court. A judge has issued a criminal protection order.

He remains in jail on a $100,000 bond. His case is now pending before a Cuyahoga County grand jury.

Detectives learned Carthens also advertised in-home services through the “Soothe” app, according to the release. They now want to hear from others who may have been victimized by Carthens.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to call detectives at 440-871-3311.

FOX 8 has reached out to Spa West for a comment.