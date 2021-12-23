Mass COVID test site in Cleveland reopens registration for appointments

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Walker Cleveland Community COVID-19 Testing site is taking appointments for people who need one.

Following a surge of people that overwhelmed the site and created a log jam around it, the facility was closed to new signups just a few hours after it had opened.

With a new evaluation of the need and demand, the Ohio Department of Health announced that registrations with appointments had reopened.

The on-site, drive-thru testing is located in the garage of the W. O. Walker Building in University Circle, 10524 Euclid Ave., Cleveland. Individuals 2 years and older are able to register. The site offers free PCR testing with test results in approximately 2-3 days. Masks are required except when testing is underway.

People who have an appointment are being asked not to arrive more than 15 minutes early.

The Walker Community COVID-19 Testing site is led by the Ohio Department of Health and the Ohio National Guard and supported by Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals.

There are no timeslots available on Christmas.

The site currently has appointment options through December 26.