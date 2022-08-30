PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 19-year-old man is dead and two 18-year-old women are injured after brick columns, with hammocks attached, collapsed.

The incident happened around 8:15 p.m. on Monday at Lewis & Clark College in Portland, Oregon.

Authorities said, there were six students in three hammocks. The hammocks were attached to the brick columns when one collapsed inward onto them.

No one was pinned underneath the column but three of the six were seriously injured. An emergency crew confirmed the death of the 19-year-old.

This isn’t the first time an incident like this has happened.

Here in Ohio, two Cleveland Heights girls died in 2020 after a similar accident while in a hammock.

At the time, emergency crews were called to the scene for a report of a girl trapped underneath some bricks.

When officers arrived, they discovered there were two girls, ages 12 and 14, who were in a hammock tied to a tree and brick pillar. Police say it appears the pillar collapsed and fell on the girls.